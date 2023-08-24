pie

Pumpkin spice may be all the rage in October and November, but it's all about apples in the early weeks of fall. Visiting a local orchard to hand-pick apples is an entertaining way to spend an afternoon with young or old, and it's a great opportunity to gather ingredients for apple pie.

For fall birthdays or other special occasions, skip the celebratory cake for something even more eye-catching: an elaborately decorated pie! Not too many people can resist the tart flavor of fresh apples and the buttery, flaky appeal of a delicious pie crust. Turn a store-bought or homemade pie into an artistic masterpiece with these directions for "Flying Unicorn Pie" from "Pies are Awesome: The Definitive Pie Art Book" (Quarto) by Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin.

