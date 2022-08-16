ice cream

Neapolitan style ice cream sandwiches are layered with fudge and whipped topping to make a simple ice cream sandwich cake, which is perfect for birthdays and other occasions.

Ice cream sandwiches are a treat any day of the year, but can be particularly refreshing when the mercury climbs.

According to the ice cream novelty company Ice Cream Social, ice cream sandwiches may have evolved from a treat called “okey-pokey” that was once served by street vendors in London. This dessert was a slice of vanilla ice cream cut from a large slab. Providing an easier and more portable way to enjoy a serving of ice cream, ice cream sandwiches, food historians believe, were invented in 1899 by an unnamed pushcart vendor in New York City’s Bowery neighborhood. This vendor served vanilla ice cream between two graham wafers.

