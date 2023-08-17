Spinach-Walnut Stuffed Chicken

As the seasons transition from summer to autumn, it is time to incorporate hardier recipes into the dinner repertoire. But just because something seems to be more filling doesn’t mean it has to be high in calories or compromise light eating plans.

Cooks may be surprised to discover how much flavor is nestled within this 300-calorie “Spinach-Walnut Stuffed Chicken” dish from “Taste of Home: Healthy Cooking Cookbook” (RDA Enthusiast Brands) by the Taste of Home Editors. The cheese and chicken produce stick-to-your ribs satiety, and the toasted walnuts add a delicious crunch.

