The Tri-County Health Department announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Gentry County. This has moved the total up to four total deaths within the county.

The health department said the two cases were both women, one in her 80s and one in her 90s.

This comes after it was announced and reported on by News-Press Now that the second COVID-19 death involving a man in his 60s was announced Tuesday.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services updated yesterday Gentry County has 41 active COVID cases.