Did summer really just fly by like that? Yes, we still have until the end of the month for the conclusion of meteorological summer, but where did it go? Did the pandemic shorten or cancel our summer loving?
While many things can be and are being blamed on the COVID-19 outbreak, our interesting summer provides answers that are also based on data, specifically temperatures which tend to be a reliable set of data.
While we certainly have seen our fair share of HOT days since June, the frequency of those hot temperature readings may surprise you. (They surprised me).
Believe it or not, June was the hottest month here in St. Joe. Not only did we see the hottest temperature of the season (99°F on June 17), the month brought 12 days that featured temperature at or above 90°F. This is June.
We tend to start heating up big time in July and August, but that wasn’t the case here. Yes, it’s summer in the Central Plains and it will always get hot, but the data available from Rosecrans shows only six days in July where the temperature was 90°F or above. The hottest in July? 95°F.
And now we land in August, which some consider the dog days of summer. Neil Diamond accurately penned “Hot August Night” for that very reason. However, so far this month we have only had three 90°F days. What’s more, we tied a record low temperature this month of 53°F. That’s crazy, but then again that’s weather.
