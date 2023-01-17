Thefts Jan 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jan. 15Laura A. Hudson, 36, 4513 Alpha Ln., on city charge for DWI/DUI. John David Perry. 47, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court, probation/parole violation for obstructing justice. Karie M. Navinskey, 45, 11773 Ridgeway Drive., on warrant for failure to appear in court. Kristina Marie Hoshal, 28, 2404 Evergreen Ln., on city charge for DQI/DUI. Roni Frederick, 24, 1805 Mitchell Ave., on warrant for failure to appear in court. Jimmie Lewis Sanders Jr, 26, 215 N 13th St., on warrant for failure to appear in court. Jacey Ann Whitley, 23, 2717 S 20th St., on warrant for failure to appear in court. Jacob L. Diggs, 35, St. Joseph., on warrants for trespassing, failure to appear in court. Courtney Ann McCarthy, 18, 208 N. 22nd St., on warrant for failure to appear in court.Jan, 16 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Controlled Substance Crime Criminal Law Law Jacob Diggs Marijuana John Possession Dwi Dui Court Warrant Violation Theft John David Perry Laura A. Hudson × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Public Safety Department of Corrections announces inmate death +3 Public Safety Human trafficking prevention a focus in January +2 Public Safety Fire rages through house on 19th Street +4 Government Buchanan County rep pushes for bleeding control kits in all schools More Local News → 0:57 Partly Sunny Tuesday 14 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.