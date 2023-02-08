Thefts and Vandalism Feb 8, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thefts reported from Feb. 01 to Feb. 064215 US-169 HWY, items stolen from convenience store.613 Atchison St., items stolen from parking lot/garage. 3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen from department/discount store. 3002 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence/home. 2824 Olive St., items stolen from residence/home.4823 N. Village DR>, robbery at convenience store. 1215 S. 4th ST., items stolen from residence/store. 322 E. Missouri Ave., items stolen from motor vehicle. 2616 N. Belt HWY., items stolen from commercial/office building and parking lot/garage. 201 Texas Ave., items stolen from parking lot/garage. 1026 Angelique St., burglary at residence/home. 5001 E. HWY 36, items stolen from commercial/office building. 1616 Weisenborn RD., items stolen from residence/home. 318 Texas Ave., items stolen from residence/home. 927 Faraon St., motor vehicle theft at church/synagogue. 611 Angelique St., items stolen from air/bus/train terminal. 1521 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from parking lot/garage. 1201 N. Woodbine Rd., robbery at hotel/motel/other temporary lodging. 724 S. 22nd St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home. 3010 Douglas St., items stolen from highway/road/alley. 1801 N. 2nd St., items stolen from residence/home. 2214 N. 7th St., items stolen. 2802 Commercial St., items stolen from residence/home. 2815 S. 42nd St., items stolen from residence/home. 5505 N. Belt HWY., items stolen from department/discount store.2111 Washington Ave., motor vehicle theft from highway/road/alley. 2205 N. 7th St., motor vehicle theft and items stolen from residence/home. 3505 N. Village Dr., motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage. Vandalism reported from Feb. 01 to Feb. 06720 Faraon St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley. 1022 ANGELIQUE St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.1304 N. Woodbine Rd., vandalism of property at residence/home. 100 S. 10th St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage. 611 Angelique St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley. 609 N. 11th St., vandalism of property at residence/home. 2222 S/ 14th St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley. 2324 Messanie St., vandalism of property at residence/home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Roads And Traffic Motor Vehicles Construction Industry Trade Criminal Law Transportation Law × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +2 Government New scoreboard at Civic Arena among latest renovations Public Safety Safety experts offer tips for teen drivers 1:39 Weather Weather Wise Wednesday: The history of Super Bowl weather Sports Lafayette Fighting Irish survive late surge from Cardinals More Local News → 1:23 Rain Moving In, Snow Overnight? Updated 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
