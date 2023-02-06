Philippines US Austin

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, second from left, walks past military guards during his arrival at the Department of National Defense in Camp Aguinaldo military camp Feb. 2 in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. 

 Associated Press

The United States and the Philippines announced on Feb. 2, 2023, that the U.S. is expanding its military presence across more military bases in the Southeast Asian country, giving the U.S. a potential advantage in its efforts to thwart China's possible efforts to take control of Taiwan.

The Philippines' most northern island sits about 118 miles from Taiwan.

