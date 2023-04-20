Philippines US Military

A man on a jetski passes by the USNS Big Horn American supply ship docked near a shipyard in what used to be America's largest overseas naval base northwest of Manila, Philippines on Monday Feb. 6. 

 Associated Press

As part of a joint military exercise with the Philippines, the U.S. Navy is slated to sink a mock warship on April 26, 2023, in the South China Sea.

The live-fire drill is not a response to increased tensions with China over Taiwan, both the U.S. and the Philippines have stressed. But, either way, Beijing isn't happy – responding by holding its own staged military event involving actual warships and fighter jets deployed around Taiwan, a self-governed island that Beijing claims as its own.

