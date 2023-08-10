Nilla cookies

Vanilla wafer cookies, often called nilla cookies, are a friend to dessert cooks. These plain, delicious cookies are a key ingredient in banana pudding, and they also can be crushed and used to make pie crusts. Some people also may have seen the cookies used as the base for cheesecake cupcakes - they're just that versatile! Of course, nilla cookies also are perfect all on their own, or with chocolate spread, peanut butter or a favorite jam sandwiched between two of them.

Commercially made nilla cookies may contain ingredients that do not fit into some people's diets. However "Nilla Cookies" from "Eat What You Love" (Ten Speed Press) by Danielle Walker are dairy- and grain-free.

