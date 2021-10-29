There's no doubt as to what the rainy season is in this part of the country: May through July.
In addition to being a 1967 Baroque-pop* song by Johnny Rivers, the "Summer Rain" also adds up in our local rain gauges. On average, May is the wettest month in St. Joseph with an average rainfall of 4.87 inches. June and July are not far behind with totals of 4.75 and 4.73 on average respectively.
While our chances for moisture tend to decrease toward the end of the calendar year, Fall can still bring a secondary wet season.
Even though we got off to a dry start during the month of September, this past month (October) has made up for it... and then some!
Since September 1, Rosecrans Memorial Airport has measured a whopping 7.47 inches of rain. That's well above average for where we usually are during this time in fall, and it has tipped the bucket to make us several inches above average for total rainfall since January 1. Following this most recent three-day rainfall, our numbers for the month of October have grown into an impressive tally too: 6.27 inches of rain measured this October, doubling the normal monthly rainfall for St. Joseph of 2.81 inches for October.
Would you have guessed that the second wettest month this year would be in October? If it wasn't for the washout of 8.89 inches of rain this past June, we would have awarded the soggy prize to October. In addition to the more than six inches of rain that gathered in the gauge, St. Joseph saw 12 days of rain this past month.
The consistent nature of this year's rain has been welcome news for farmers and growers as we all prepare to enter a traditionally dry stretch of weather. November, for instance, usually brings close to 1.55 inches of rain on average. The rainfall numbers slide to 1.52 inches for the month of December and 0.56" in January, which tends to be our driest month of the year.
*Rock 'N' Roll that includes components of early classical music. I didn't come up with it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.