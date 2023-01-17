The red-hot pandemic housing market has finally cooled in recent months. Due to actions by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation, mortgage rates have more than doubled from the historic lows seen in 2021. As a result, home sales have slowed dramatically, and prices have started to come down. However, housing markets in some parts of the country tend to be less stable and more prone to volatility than others.

Before the recent drop, the median price of housing in the U.S. had been rising almost steadily since 2012, when prices bottomed out in the wake of the Great Recession and housing crisis of 2008. Home prices started rising more rapidly in the second half of 2020 due to a combination of factors—including increased housing demand, a limited supply of new homes, and expectations about future home prices.

