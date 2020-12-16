The Winter Solstice occurs early Monday morning at 4:02am, heralding in the start of the Winter season. This is also a time when we see the shortest day length, consequently creating the longest nights of the year. Many cultures celebrate this annual event with festivals and feasts.

We in the weather community know that we can officially declare it's Winter for the next three months and Spring is only three months away. Something special is occurring on Monday night the planets Jupiter and Saturn line up to form a brief star like event. The little star of Bethlehem does come to mind.