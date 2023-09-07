APTOPIX World Cup US Jordan Basketball

U.S. guard Jalen Brunson reacts after a dunk over Jordan center Ahmad Dwairi during the first half of a Basketball World Cup group C match Aug. 30 in Manila, Philippines.

 Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines — This seemed so far away in the beginning. There was a week of training camp in Las Vegas for USA Basketball to get through, then a week in Spain, then a week in Abu Dhabi, the group stage of the World Cup, then the second round, then the quarterfinals. They've flown 14,000 miles, eaten more than 100 meals away from home, played 11 games, posed for countless photos.

All for this. The medal round at the Basketball World Cup is here.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.