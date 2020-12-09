Forecasting winter weather is truly one on the most challenging and humbling tasks for a meteorologist in the Mid-West. Readers and viewers always want to know "when will it start and how much will we get". The amount of snow can vary greatly across a geographic region with each storm system and usually falls in bands that wrap around Low pressure systems.

Early in my career as a TV meteorologist in Texas, snow was so uncommon that there was a common saying "don't forecast snow until it is on the ground and you will always be right" the kids will love you too!" Before I ventured down to Texas I was a high school science teacher and local weather forecaster in Steamboat Springs, Colorado in the mid 1980's. Snow was a sure thing during the winter months, the challenge was, will it be enough for a "Power Day" on the ski mountain. If 12" or more of fresh snow fell overnight, all classes would be cancelled and the students would be bused to the ski mountain for their Physical Education (PE) credit for downhill skiing. Many of the students were part of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club training as Olympic hopefuls. Talk about pressure on the forecaster by his students and the faculty too!

Fast forward 30 plus years and I am still forecasting snow but more for entire community including transportation and commerce and possible "Snow Day"