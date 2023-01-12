Living in the Central Plains brings a variety of active weather scenarios that make it the perfect place to experience everything the atmosphere has to offer. There’s a reason students, scientists and general weather enthusiasts come from all corners of the globe to get an up-close view of the wildest weather this planet has to offer.
One of those wild events is the perennial “January Thaw,” which almost always brings a surge of warm air to make you think we’re in an entirely different season.
“It’s a period of about three or four days around the third week of January with well above-average temperatures,” said Dave Murray, who was on “Good Morning America” as well as serving for decades as the chief meteorologist at KTVI in St. Louis.
“It’s a definite short-term reversal of a wintertime weather pattern,” he said.
Murray, who I learned about the January Thaw from as a young forecaster, said he considers a true thaw to be at least 20 degrees above the average high for that respective stretch.
“The best way to describe (the January Thaw) is that it feels like spring,” said Murray, who still forecasts on the radio for KMOX.
Despite several recent stretches of warmer air, we haven’t exactly seen the normally reoccurring January Thaw. Murray said two things are currently driving our larger-scale weather events.
“One is that we had a deep cold snap in December, so the atmosphere is recovering from that,” Murray said. “The other is that the West Coast is so active that it makes our weather go quiet.”
But Murray was quick to point out that neither climate change nor the ongoing La Nina is to blame for our current synoptic setup.
“This doesn’t match the conditions — at all — of a La Nina,” he said about the assumption La Nina doesn’t bring much moisture to California, which is clearly not the case.
Instead, Dave points to the weather being the greatest variance of all. Things happen. Sometimes they have similar characteristics but often almost no weather event is the same. I always remember him saying on the air that “all of this is part of the fun, and more importantly, the responsibility of forecasting weather in this part of the country.
By the way, long-term model data as well as the extended outlook from the Climate Prediction Center both are showing a decent chance for the third or fourth week of January bringing us a classic Dave Murray Thaw.
