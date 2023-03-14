Lattice graph

After two years of stiff competition and fast-rising prices, the residential housing market in the U.S. began cooling quickly over the second half of 2022 and beginning of 2023.

After home prices rose approximately 40% in a two-year span, many buyers have found themselves unable to afford property. Inflation in other sectors and declines in the stock market have made it more difficult to build up the savings needed to buy a home. On top of this, rising interest rates have increased costs to borrow, which has reduced the budget for many buyers—especially first-time buyers without existing equity or large down payments. These factors have slowed the market considerably.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.