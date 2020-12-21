In 2018, the popular Christmas carol ‘Silent Night’ celebrated the 200th anniversary of its first performance. The lyrics to ‘Silent Night’ were written by Austrian Roman Catholic priest Joseph Mohr in 1816. Over the years, the melody has been credited to the likes of legendary composers such as Mozart and Beethoven. However, a manuscript handwritten by Mohr and discovered in 1995 revealed that the Austrian composer Franz Xaver Gruber composed the music to this beloved song.

‘Silent Night’

Silent night! Holy night!

All is calm, all is bright

Round yon Virgin Mother and Child,

Holy infant so tender and mild,

Sleep in Heavenly peace!

Sleep in Heavenly peace!

Silent night! Holy night!

Shepherds quake at the sight;

Glories stream from Heaven afar,

Heavenly hosts sing Alleluia,

Christ, the Saviour, is born!

Christ, the Saviour, is born!

Silent night! Holy night!

Son of God, Love’s pure light

Radiant beams from Thy Holy face,

With the dawn of redeeming grace,

Jesus, Lord at Thy birth,

Jesus, Lord at Thy birth.

Lyrics written by Joseph Mohr

Lyrics courtesy of Lyricsforchristmas.com