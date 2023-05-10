TV CNN Don Lemon

Don Lemon attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in 2021 in New York.

 File photo | Associated Press

Television host Sara Haines of ABC’s “The View” spoke for many on the left when she celebrated the departure of television host Tucker Carlson from the Fox News Network.

Similarly, CNN anchor Don Lemon’s ouster on April 23, 2023 – the same day as Carlson’s – generated an equal amount of celebration from conservatives.

The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

