Not many have an empty school bus sitting around their yards, but one Kansas couple did. The pair decided to find a purpose, combining the vehicle with their interests in coffee and food trucks, creating The Coffee Bus.
After taking the seats out and embarking on a cross country trip for a bachelor party, Cheyenne and Braden Grossman, had no idea what to do with their school bus. The newlyweds were unable to sell it, so decided to make the most of the extra space and create a fun side hustle that provided them with extra quality time.
"It took us about a month to do the whole renovation," Cheyenne said. "The community response has been awesome, lots of involvement and people wanting us to take it everywhere, which is great. I think it's really good that we have the community support behind us. Without that, we definitely couldn't do anything with this."
In the two months their bus has been riding around the Highland, KS area, they have been asked and invited to every event they have attended. The interest in their mobile shop has grown so significantly, they are having to turn down invitations due to times and days overlapping. Both said they did not foresee such encouragement from their neighbors.
"We have a couple of people constantly like 'when are you going to open everyday at your house so I can come every morning?'" Cheyenne said. "t's really good though, that everybody is wanting that and they're asking for constant things like they want to buy our t shirts, which we haven't sold yet but we plan on and so it's great that they want to support us in that way, wearing our shirts around and getting our logo and name out."
In order to operate the bus, the Grossman's obtained a license for the state of Kansas. That is one of the limiting factors in how far the shop can go, but they said they want to continue to expand their outreach to new customers.
To date, they have added flooring, power, walls and plumbing for functionality. The bus also quickly graduated from a table to having a countertop with underneath cabinets installed to hold all of their equipment and inventory.
"We're constantly going to be doing something to fix it up or modify it because as I do stuff and do more and add to the menu, we know we need more space or need something changed or moved," Cheyenne said. "It's an ongoing, constant cycle."
Cheyenne has a background in roasting coffee beans in college working for a shop around her campus. When she and Braden started the process of their own shop, they decided to go local with their own blend.
