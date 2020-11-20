For the first time ever, two of the biggest rivals in college football will do battle on a holiday known for football.

Benedictine College and Baker University will add another historic chapter to their rivalry this season as their two football programs will now play each other at Noon on Thanksgiving on O’Malley Field at Larry Wilcox Stadium.

“We’re excited that we were able to work out a date that allowed for this game to be played during the fall,” Benedictine College Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer said. “We look forward to hosting the Wildcats on Thanksgiving as we add yet another memory to this historic rivalry between the two programs.”The game was originally slated to be played in Atchison on Nov. 7 but was postponed at the request of the Baker administration.

The first meeting on record between the two programs took place in 1926 when the two teams played to a 0-0 tie. Since then, the teams have matched up 46 times with Baker holding a 21-15 series lead.

The meeting on the Benedictine campus marks the first between the two schools since the 2017 season when Baker earned a 44-37 win over Benedictine. The teams have split the last two games of the series with Baker earning a 30-10 win last season and Benedictine earning a 23-12 win during the 2018 season.

As per the Benedictine policy for the 2020 football season, capacity at Larry Wilcox Stadium is limited with priority given to parents of active student-athletes in the event, Benedictine students, Benedictine faculty & staff, and Benedictine football season ticket holders.