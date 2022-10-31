Election 2022 Kansas Texts to Voters

A long line of voters wraps around the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse on Aug. 1 in Wichita, Kansas on the last day of early voting. 

 Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas' top elections official warned voters Monday that text messages from outside the state were giving them incorrect information about where to vote, but groups involved in the texting said they weren't trying to confuse or mislead people.

Several Democrats said they began hearing about the texts Sunday or had received them. Each message said it was from a representative of Voting Futures, Voto Latino or Black Voters Matter and provided the address of a voting site, with a picture of a building. In some cases, the person already had voted; in others, people couldn't vote in advance at the listed site, and in some, people could vote in advance there, but not on Election Day, Nov. 8.

