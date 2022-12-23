Texas Beard Arrested Basketball

Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard, second left, walks out of the Travis County Jail with his Defense Attorney Perry Q. Minton, right, in Austin, Texas on Dec. 12. Beard was arrested on a felony family violence charge.

 Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted.

Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew, who lives with him.

