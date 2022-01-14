HOUSTON — Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio on Friday defended his decision to fire head coach David Culley after just one season, citing differences in opinion about the organization’s path forward.
The Texans announced the firings of Culley and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly on Thursday night following a 4-13 season.
“When you look at the way we played — the effort and toughness and consistency and competitive spirit that we played with — a lot of that should be attributed to David,” Caserio said. “Philosophically, there were some things in the end that maybe we saw a little bit differently, and that was the impetus for the decision that we made yesterday.”
Culley’s dismissal left only one Black head coach in the NFL, Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brian Flores was fired this week after leading the Miami Dolphins to a 9-8 record.
The 66-year-old Culley spent 43 seasons as a college and NFL assistant before finally getting his first head coaching job.
Caserio declined to go into details over where he differed with Culley and stressed that it was his decision to fire him.
Culley was hired last January to replace Bill O’Brien after working as an NFL assistant since 1994. He took over a team that went 4-12 in the 2020 season with Deshaun Watson
