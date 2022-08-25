Georgia Election Investigation

Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters in 2020 at the White House in Washington. 

 Associated Press

ATLANTA — The prosecutor who's investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions Thursday seeking to have Meadows and Powell, as well as Meadows contact James "Phil" Waldron and former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta next month.

