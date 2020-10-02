Tesla sales surge as global demand picks up speed

Tesla's third-quarter sales jumped 44% as global demand for its electric vehicles outpaced that of most other automakers.

The company reported Friday that it had delivered 139,000 SUVs and sedans from July through September, compared with 97,000 deliveries during the same period a year ago.

The sales topped even some of the most optimistic projections coming from Wall Street. Analysts polled by data provider FactSet expected the company to sell closer to 137,000.

Airbnb blocking some rentals over Halloween to halt parties

Airbnb will prohibit one-night rentals over Halloween weekend as part of its ongoing effort to crack down on party houses.

The action, announced Friday, comes nearly a year after a deadly shooting at an Airbnb in Orinda, California. Five people were killed in the shooting, which happened during an unauthorized Halloween party.

San Francisco-based Airbnb said it will ban one-night rentals of entire homes in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31. Previously booked one-night rentals will be canceled and Airbnb will offer refunds.

Walmart to sell U.K. chain Asda in $8.8B deal

LONDON | Retail giant Walmart has agreed to sell its British chain of supermarkets, Asda, to the investors behind an international group of gas stations and food shops in a deal that values the company at $8.8 billion.

Brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, along with investors TDR Capital will acquire a majority of Asda, while Walmart will retain a minority stake and a seat of the board, the parties said in a joint statement issued Friday. Details of the deal weren't released.

Walmart has owned Asda since 1999 but had been looking for a buyer recently to focus on higher-growth markets.

Inflation slump in Europe could presage more stimulus

FRANKFURT, Germany | Annual inflation in the 19-country eurozone sagged further below zero in September, bolstering expectations that the European Central Bank will add to its emergency stimulus efforts to help cushion the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

The consumer price index was down 0.3% in September, even lower than the minus 0.2% figure in August, according to new figures released Friday by the European Union statistics agency.

Excluding volatile food and fuel prices, the inflation rate was 0.2% in September, down from 0.4% in August.

Low inflation is a major reason why analysts predict the ECB will add to its $1.6 trillion program of regular bond purchases, which push newly printed money into the financial system.