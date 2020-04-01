With the COVID-19 pandemic causing people to stay at home patients at Northwest Health Services are using telehealth for their normal appointments.

Northwest Health launched their telehealth program last week, the program is available to people of all insurances

"We implemented this to keep patients at home out of the public but still be able to access their provider for their regular chronic care needs," Dr. Rachel Lessor an Advanced Nurse Practitioner at the Family Medicine Associates Clinic said.

Lessor said some insurances companies allow the visits to be done over the phone while some insurance companies have to have the visits be done by video. She said for this reason they have both options available. They do visits by phone and by Zoom.

"I think telehealth is really going to be the answer to most people's health care needs during this time," Lessor said. "With a stay at home order You know, extending several weeks out, patients are becoming a little more anxious as far as their medical care and their perceptions and how this is going to look."

Lessor said they are able to consult those who have previous chronic illnesses so those people do not have to go into the doctor's office and risk getting COVID-19. If a patient needs physical examinations further than telehealth that would be scheduled after as Northwest Health Services clinics are still seeing patients although they are increasing telehealth.

I think that it's going to keep people at home, which essentially should keep the virus rates down and hopefully get this stay at home order," Lessor said.

The meetings can usually take even less time then in office visits and can usually stay within a 15-minute time frame, Lessor said.

Lessor said that a lot of her visits over the weak have been telehealth visits because they wan't to keep the workflow and traffic down so that people that really need to visit the clinic are not at risk. She said the key to telehealth phone conferences or video calls is to ask a lot of questions to make the diagnosis.

Northwest Health said to call if you are having symptoms or looking to schedule a telehealth visit and Lessor said that people should call their primary care doctors and see if telehealth options are available.

Lessor said that the future of telehealth is up to the insurance companies, but she could see telehealth continuing to expand after the pandemic is over.