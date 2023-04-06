Severe Weather Missouri

Two teenagers in love. A retiree who would “give you the shirt off his back.” A woman with a fondness for her dog, and pigs. A young man who was the “life of the party.”

Those were the lives lost in the early-morning darkness Wednesday when a killer tornado tore through a remote village in a hilly area of southeastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thursday that all five victims were either in the same mobile home, or divided between the trailer and a small camper parked next to it.

