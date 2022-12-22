Graphic 1

Getting a job as a teenager is a rite of passage for some, and a necessity for others. Whatever the reason for employment, a first job is a memorable and often harsh introduction to responsibility, financial independence, and hard lessons—like giving the government a substantial cut of a hard-earned paycheck. However, once the norm, holding a job as a teenager has increasingly become something of the past.

Labor force participation among 16- to 19-year-olds declined sharply since the late 1970s due to a combination of factors, including greater school enrollment rates, higher participation in after-school activities, and an increased emphasis on college preparation. From 1978 through 2011, the national teenage labor force participation rate fell from a peak of 59.3% to 33.3%. While modest gains were made between 2011 and immediately before the COVID-19 pandemic, the teen labor force participation rate remained low when compared to historical levels.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.