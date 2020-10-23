Team Dena Pina participated in the American Stroke Foundation’s Stroke Walk and Roll on Sept. 12.

For the 16th year, the team walked in memory of Dena Bower Bachman, a foreign language teacher at Lafayette High School and coordinator of the foreign language department for the St. Joseph School District. The team raised more than $1,250 to assist stroke survivors on the road to recovery.

The ASF has four Next Step locations in the Kansas City area. For more information about the foundation services, visit americanstroke.org.