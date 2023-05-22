Pork Chops with Butter Bean Salad

Few foods can be as comforting as down-home cooking that uses ingredients pulled straight from a backyard garden or a local farm. Simple, delicious flavors are often the crux of country cooking.

While fried chicken, grits and leafy green vegetables are hallmarks of country cooking, particularly in the southern region of the United States, many different ingredients can be used to create country-inspired meals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.