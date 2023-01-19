Hummus

Diet and health go hand in hand. Perhaps that's why there's a growing interest in foods that are purportedly curative. Some people even choose foods in the hopes that they can help to reduce symptoms of allergies and inflammation.

As concerns about cognitive decline and diseases that attack the brain and memory grow, some people are seeking critical nutrients that can reduce their risk for Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. While there's no quick fix, consuming a wide variety of fresh, nutritiously diverse and not overly processed ingredients, like those found in this recipe for "Garden Vegetable Hummus" from "The Brain Boosting Diet" (Whitecap) by Norene Gilletz and Edward Wein, Ph.D.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.