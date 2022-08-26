Taiwan US

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn exchange gifts with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen during a meeting Friday in Taipei, Taiwan. 

 Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan's leader on Friday said China and Russia are "disrupting and threatening the world order" with Beijing's recent large-scale military exercises near the island and Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

President Tsai Ing-wen was speaking during a meeting in Taipei with U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who is on the second visit by members of Congress since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip earlier this month. That visit prompted China to launch military exercises in which it fired numerous missiles and sent dozens of warplanes and naval ships to virtually surround the island. Some ships crossed the center line in the Taiwan Strait that has long been a buffer between the sides.

