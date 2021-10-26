Sympathy for Root asked by father of victims

The father of two murdered children pleaded today for sympathy for their slayer and his family.
“I hold no grudge against Larry,” Raymond Pittam, father of the two young girls and ex-husband of the woman murdered Tuesday afternoon, said.
Lawrence Root took his own life after at least twice admitting he had killed Mrs. Patricia Garlock and her two daughters, Pamela Pittam, 12, and Shelley Pittam 13.
This same Lawrence Root had been best man on Jan. 11, 1959, when Raymond Pittam married Patricia.
That marriage ended in divorce 12 years later.
Lawrence Root wasn’t a hardened criminal, but a man who needed help and didn’t know where to get it, Mr. Pittam believes.
He has no doubts about Root being the slayer of his ex-wife and their two daughters.
“Larry done it. There isn’t any question about it,” Mr. Pittam said.
But he said it was because Root had gone “berserk” as the result of marital and financial problems.
“If Larry had been in his right mind, he never would have done it,” Mr. Pittam said. “He was sick and he needed help.”
Mr. Pittam said he wanted to suggest the possibility of establishing in the names of his own two dead daughters, a memorial fund for the five Root children.
“Larry Root loved his family,” the 33-year-old Mr. Pittam said. “He loved his wife. He worked hard.
“He’s from a Christian family a hard-working family. I don’t like the way you people (the news media) have made him a hardened criminal, because he’s not. The boy wanted help, but he didn’t know where to go to get it.
“He was having finance problems. He was having marital problems. More than anything in the world, he wanted his family back. He started to go berserk when they split up.”
Root’s wife had filed for divorce several weeks ago, and Root had been staying at the Dwayne Garlock home, 2608 Walnut street. It was there the three slayings occurred.
Mr. Pittam, rural route No. 2, Huntoon road, operates Ray’s Contracting Co. He was divorced from his former wife, the late Mrs. Garlock, March 26, 1971. He has since remarried.
“But I still love the woman,” Mr. Pittam said. “You don’t live with a woman and have children and still not love her.”
Mr. Pittam said he had known Root since about 1955. They had worked together and been close friends.
“My sympathy goes to the Roots -- to the whole family,” Mr. Pittam said. “I’m speaking as the father of these two children.”
