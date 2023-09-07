00971417

As the seasons change, it's time to freshen up food and beverage offerings so they align more closely with seasonal vibes. Light, fresh and fizzy cocktails seem tailor-made for warm evenings. Some cocktails get their effervescence from sparkling wines. as bellini or mimosa devotees can attest. B

This summer also may be a great time to try a Frisco 49, which is not to be mistaken with a similarly named drink, The Frisco. The Frisco 49 was created by mixologist Brandon Chandlor and it was inspired by fruit cocktail dessert cups and a French 75 cocktail. The drink has a few hands-on steps, but the result can show off your mixology skills.

