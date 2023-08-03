cut out cookies

Baking cookies may be a tradition come the holiday season, but just about any time of year is ideal for preparing favorite doughs and getting out those cookie sheets. In fact, National Sugar Cookie Day is celebrated each July 9th, and sugar cookies are some of the most basic, yet versatile cookies for home chefs to perfect.

Sugar cookies are tasty served on their own, but rolled-and-cut varieties often are expertly decorated with icing. Depending on the recipe, sugar cookies may be firm and hold up to decorating, or soft and chewy - melting in the mouth. This recipe for "Easy Cut-Out Sugar Cookies" from the baking experts at Land O'Lakes produces rolled sugar cookies ready for decorating. According Land O'Lakes, the method of mixing these cookies doesn't require softening the butter or chilling the dough before cutting out the cookies.

