Baking cookies may be a tradition come the holiday season, but just about any time of year is ideal for preparing favorite doughs and getting out those cookie sheets. In fact, National Sugar Cookie Day is celebrated each July 9th, and sugar cookies are some of the most basic, yet versatile cookies for home chefs to perfect.
Sugar cookies are tasty served on their own, but rolled-and-cut varieties often are expertly decorated with icing. Depending on the recipe, sugar cookies may be firm and hold up to decorating, or soft and chewy - melting in the mouth. This recipe for "Easy Cut-Out Sugar Cookies" from the baking experts at Land O'Lakes produces rolled sugar cookies ready for decorating. According Land O'Lakes, the method of mixing these cookies doesn't require softening the butter or chilling the dough before cutting out the cookies.
Easy Cut-Out Sugar Cookies
Makes 32 cookies
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup sugar
1 cup cold Land O'Lakes Butter, cut into chunks
1 large Land O'Lakes egg
11/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
1. Heat oven to 350 F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside.
2. Combine flour, baking powder and salt in small bowl; set aside.
3. Place sugar and butter into bowl of heavy-duty stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Beat at medium speed until well combined. Add egg, vanilla and almond extract; beat until well mixed. Gradually add flour mixture, beating at low speed until just combined.
4. While removing dough from bowl, knead to incorporate crumbs and form smooth dough. Roll out dough on lightly floured surface to 1/8-inch thickness.
5. Cut into shapes with 21/2-inch cookie cutter. Place onto prepared cookie sheets. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until just beginning to brown around edges. Cool on cookie sheet 2 minutes; remove to cooling rack. Cool completely.
Tip: If planning to cut with intricate cutters, chill dough 30 minutes before rolling and cutting. This ensures the cookies will hold their detailed shape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.