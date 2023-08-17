The tastes of summer are often amplified by fresh, regional produce. Peaches are a classic warm-weather fruit that provide just the right amount of sweetness to a variety of dishes. While it’s easy to pigeonhole peaches into breakfasts and desserts, they’re equally at home in more savory dishes.
Fruit often pairs well with mild-flavored meats like poultry and pork. For a refreshing dinner that’s easy to prepare and cooks up in just about 30 minutes, try “Roasted Pork Chops and Peaches” from “Real Simple: Dinner Tonight Done!” (Time Home Entertainment) from the editors of Real Simple.
Roasted Pork Chops and Peaches
Serves 4
1 10-ounce package couscous (1½ cups)
1 tablespoon olive oil
4 bone-in pork chops (¾ inch thick; about 2 pounds total)
Kosher salt and black pepper
2 peaches, cut into wedges
1 small red onion, cut into thin wedges
3 tablespoons white wine vinegar
½ cup fresh basil leaves
Heat the oven to 400 F. Cook the couscous according to the package directions.
Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Season the pork with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper and cook until browned, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.
Add the peaches, onion, vinegar, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper to the skillet, and cook, tossing, for 1 minute. Return the pork and any accumulated juices to the skillet.
Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast until the pork is cooked through and the peaches are tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Serve with the couscous and sprinkle with the basil.
