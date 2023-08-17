pork chops and peaches

The tastes of summer are often amplified by fresh, regional produce. Peaches are a classic warm-weather fruit that provide just the right amount of sweetness to a variety of dishes. While it’s easy to pigeonhole peaches into breakfasts and desserts, they’re equally at home in more savory dishes.

Fruit often pairs well with mild-flavored meats like poultry and pork. For a refreshing dinner that’s easy to prepare and cooks up in just about 30 minutes, try “Roasted Pork Chops and Peaches” from “Real Simple: Dinner Tonight Done!” (Time Home Entertainment) from the editors of Real Simple.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.