Suspect still at large after Wednesday night stabbing

A suspect is still at large after stabbing a man on Thursday night.
According to police on scene that night, the suspect is a heavily tattooed, muscular white man in his late 20s to early 30s.
A man in his 40's was stabbed around 5:30 p.m. near St. Joseph Ave. Police said the injury is serious. He was transported from the scene for surgery.
