Suspect in triple slaying ends own life

A night of terror, after yesterday’s triple slaying at 2608 Walnut street, ended about 4 a.m. at the home of Gary Beisinger, 7 East Hills drive, with the murder suspect dead and Mr. Beisinger critically wounded.
The murder suspect was Lawrence Lester Root, 29. He was dead on the floor in the Beisinger home, reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Mr. Beisinger, shot in the left chest, was taken to Sisters Hospital.
Killed at the Walnut street address were Mrs. Patricia Garlock, 30, and her two daughters, Pamela Pittam, 12, and Shelley Pittam, 13.
Sheriff H. C. Myers received a call to the 7 East Hills drive address at 3:45 a.m.
A woman who called reported a man was holding her hostage.
Sergt. Ray Baker and Deputy Hurshel Hollingsworth responded and arrived at the scene seven minutes later. Then a call was made for police and extra sheriff’s deputies for help at the scene.
Shortly after the officers arrived a man and a woman emerged from the front door of the house and ran toward them. Sergeant Baker said the man, identified as Ron Huff, 18, was searched.
The woman identified as Mrs. Beisinger, was hysterical. They told the officers that the woman’s husband and another man with two guns, and the couple’s two-year-old child were still in the house.
Then a man crashed through the front storm door of the house and appeared to be crawling.
Sergeant Baker and Trooper Wyne Gardner went to investigate while Deputy Hollingsworth covered them with a shotgun.
They found Mr. Beisinger lying on the porch critically wounded.
He told them the other man, later identified as Root, was dead inside the house, that he had committed suicide.
Then Sergeant Baker and Trooper Fardner entered the house. They found Root on the floor, a 24-inch cut on this side and back and a bullet wound in his chest. The baby apparently had been unharmed and was taken from the house by the state trooper.
Officers found a .22 caliber revolver on the floor to the left of the dead murder suspect. They found the .38 caliber revolver, cocked, on a chair.
Two bullets had been fired from the .38 and one from the .22. Four live shells were in the .38. One bullet hole was found in the ceiling.
In the car the dead murder suspect had used to get to the Beisinger residence officers found a cap-and-ball revolver.
It was believed to be the property of the dead suspect.
Sheriff Myers and his deputies reconstructed the night of terror after they interviewed Mrs. Beisinger and Mr. Huff.
It began, according to Huff, immediately after Dwayne Garlock, 34, was let out of the car at his home at 2608 Walnut street.
Mr. Garlock told police that Root had picked him up after work at a service station, about 6 p.m. He said Root drove around some time before the car broke down near a service station at Maxwell Road and K highway. It was there the two men hired Huff to take them home.
After Mr. Garlock alighted from the car in front of his home Root and Huff drove away.
Mr. Garlock then found his wife, Mrs. Patricia Garlock, 30, and her two daughters, Pamela Pittam, 12, and Shelley Pittam, 13, dead in the house. All three had been shot.
Police issued a pickup order for Root as the suspect.
Root reportedly had been staying at the home.
Huff told sheriff’s deputies that after leaving the Garlock house Root pointed a gun at him and held him hostage the rest of the night.
He said they made three trips to the Beisinger residence, where Root supposedly wanted to buy a .22 caliber revolver.
Root reportedly planned to hold Huff and the Beisinger family hostage and take them with him in a getaway attempt.
The last trip to the Beisinger home reportedly was a little before 10 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies said Huff told them that he and the others watched the TV news at 10 and saw the pictures of the house where the triple murder had taken place.
Root reportedly turned down the sound during this part of the news so the other could see the picture but could hear nothing.
Part of the rest of the night, before the shooting and knifing took place at the Beisinger home, reportedly was spent in watching a late movie on the television set.
Mr. Huff and Mr. Beisinger were locked in a bedroom and the bedroom door was tied.
Root reportedly had a .38 caliber revolver, believed taken from the Garlock home, and the .22 caliber revolver that belonged to Mr. Beisinger.
Officers were told that Root unlocked the bedroom door and said he had to decided to kill someone.
Mr. Beisinger reportedly grappled with the murder suspect. Mr. Beisinger reportedly used a pocket knife with a long blade in it to cut the murder suspect’s side and back, a deep laceration about 24 inches long.
Then Root shot Mr. Beisinger and shot himself.
It was then that Mr. Beisinger crawled and lunged through the front storm door where officers found him.
While the officers were taking care of Mr. Beisinger and taking the baby from the house, Mrs. Beisinger and Mr. Huff were taken to the safety of a house across the street.
It was the home of John Boy, 14 East Hills drive.
Sheriff’s deputies said they had seen Root recently, but didn’t know there was a state warrant for his arrest on a rape charge.
Police had a copy of the warrant, it was learned after yesterday’s triple murder, but the sheriff had not been given a copy of the warrant.
Root was arrested on a warrant Feb. 16, 1965, charging him with forcible rape.
He was released on bond.
Records at the courthouse show the charge was dismissed be the state in 1968.
