DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly seven years after the death of a prominent Des Moines architect, police have arrested a suspect.

Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said investigators uncovered enough evidence to charge Zachary Allen Gaskill on Wednesday with second-degree murder in the January 2016 death of Kirk Blunck. The 62-year-old was found severely injured in the stairwell of a building he had renovated where he had an office. He died later.

