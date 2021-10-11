GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — Cleanup continues after two small tornadoes touched down early Monday in rural areas of southwestern Missouri.
The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed that an EF-1 twister touched down around 1 a.m. in Newton County carrying 90 mph winds. KYTV-TV reports that several trees were uprooted, and a mobile home and farm outbuilding were damaged.
The weather service said an EF-0 tornado with winds of 85 mph touched down in Jasper County near Dudenville around 4:45 a.m. Trees were knocked over, the roof was torn off of a barn, and an irrigation system was damaged.
There were no reports of injuries.
The National Weather Service says more storms are likely on Wednesday.
