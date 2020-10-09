In a survey of college students about free speech climate on 55 college campuses, the University of Missouri ranked 13th overall and eighth among public universities.

The survey was conducted by The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, College Pulse and RealClearEducation.

Around 20,000 students enrolled in four-year degree programs were surveyed at 55 colleges and universities around the country. They evaluated their universities in categories of openness, tolerance, administrative support and speech code.

"Free speech is not only a hallmark of our democracy, but also a vital component of the college experience," UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said in a news release. "At Mizzou, our students know the exchange of ideas on difficult topics makes us all better students, citizens and individuals. We're always proud when students choose to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights and make their voices heard."