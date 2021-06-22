The United States Supreme Court once again upheld the Affordable Care Act. For the state of Missouri, the decision means millions of residents will continue to have health coverage.
Crystal Mahaney, communications director for Missouri Jobs with Justice, said the ACA has been solidified as the law of the land, and Missourians rely on the Act, specifically those who are disabled.
“It means that 2.5 million Missourians who have pre-existing conditions don’t have to worry about being denied health coverage because of their pre-existing conditions,” Mahaney said. “Especially now, coming through the COVID-19 pandemic, even more individuals realized how much they depend on having health care.”
Mahaney said this decision by the Supreme Court creates a time to rejoice, but she said health care availability is crucial and needs to continue to expand.
“We know that that’s not the only piece, like whenever it comes to workers, not everyone who is working one or multiple jobs has access to health care, a lot of them fall into the Medicaid gap or otherwise, don’t have paid sick days so they can actually go to the doctor,” Mahaney said.
Dave Dillon, spokesman for the Missouri Hospital Association, said significant coverage from the ACA includes the health insurance marketplace that gives around 200,000 Missourians access to healthcare, which keeps costs down.
“The Health Insurance Marketplace created vast new coverage for individuals who really couldn’t likely afford it otherwise,” Dillon said.
Medicaid Expansion that was approved by the citizens of Missouri has yet to receive funding and is scheduled to go through the Missouri courts system. Dillon said he is confident that expansion will be funded after going through the courts.
Dillon said the expansion along with the continued use of the ACA has a positive impact on hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.