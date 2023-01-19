Supreme Court Leak

Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2022. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Thursday an eight-month investigation that included more than 120 interviews and revealed shortcomings in how sensitive documents are secured has failed to find who leaked a draft of the court's opinion overturning abortion rights.

Ninety-seven employees, including the justices' law clerks, swore under oath that they did not disclose a draft of Justice Samuel Alito's opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, the court said.

