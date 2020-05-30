Supercross followed other sports around the world in shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic.

The kickstands are going back up this weekend.

Following the lead of NASCAR and the UFC, Supercross returns to the track Sunday at the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium, kicking off a run of seven races in three weeks to conclude the circuit’s season.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been to an event and on the flight here, I was fighting back a smile the whole time,” David Prater, director of operations for Supercross at Feld Motor Sports, said from Salt Lake City. “I’m just so happy and excited to get back to work, along with our entire staff and industry.”

The Supercross season had an epic duel going between Eli Tomac of Cortez, Colorado, and German Ken Roczen, two riders chasing their first season championships.

The bikes came to a screeching halt due to the spreading pandemic after Tomac won his fifth race of the season at Dayton International Speedway on March 7. Several riders were headed to the next race at Indianapolis when the shtudown hit and scrambled to get home.

While the bikes were parked and riders locked down in their homes, Supercross officials kept an eye on developments with the coronavirus, stay-at-home orders in states across the country and in the sports world.

As the country started slowly opening up, Supercross started forming plans for a return to racing to avoid devastating financial consequences, both for the sport and the people who work in it. Officials formulated some of their own guidelines and consulted with other sports to make sure riders, teams and track officials would be safe.

“It’s real encouraging,” Prater said. “The amount of communication between the different leagues, between the different racing series is priceless because we’ve been able to avoid even early-on hiccups through this whole process.”