Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, middle, celebrates victory over the Philadelphia Eagles after Super Bowl 57 Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. 

 Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Patrick Mahomes and his ailing right ankle are headed for a Super Bowl victory parade.

After aggravating the sprained ankle he suffered three weeks ago, the All-Pro quarterback led the Kansas City Chiefs to a thrilling 38-35 come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, hoisting his second Lombardi Trophy and taking with it the game's MVP honor for the second time in his career.

