Sunday morning shooting results in fatality By Joey May Hiawatha World Jul 17, 2022 Jul 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago The Brown County Sheriff reported a shooting on the Kickapoo Reservation Sunday morning resulted in a fatality.Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported that dispatch received a report at 7:30 a.m. of a possible shooting on the Kickapoo Reservation."Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and one fatality was confirmed," Sheriff Merchant said. "A suspect is in custody in the Brown County Jail, pending further investigation."Sheriff Merchant said more details will be available pending notification and the investigation is ongoing.
