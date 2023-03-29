OMAHA, Neb. — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by an employee of Catholic Charities of Omaha who said she suffered physical and emotional injuries during an active shooter drill involving actors smeared in fake blood and a man firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun.

Douglas County District Court Judge Timothy Burns ruled that Workers' Compensation Court should decide Sandra Lopez's claims against Catholic Charities over the drill last year at the organization's headquarters, the Omaha World-Herald reported Wednesday.

