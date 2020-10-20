For many families (mine included), this year’s holiday celebrations are going to look a little different. While I won’t be hosting a grand dinner full of family and friends, I still want to make this Thanksgiving as special and meaningful as possible. One way I know how to do this is with decor.

Orange spice and autumn leaves

For this look, you can start with a pumpkin throw blanket as a creative table covering. Using throw blankets on our tables are not only multipurpose and easy to throw in the wash, they add coziness to your dining area that is hard to match. To this setting you can add natural wood touches that you can stack throughout; these elements add so much texture and warmth to the table. This tablescape reminds me of the most perfect days of fall when all of the leaves are brilliant, fiery shades of red, yellow and orange, but have not yet fallen to the ground.

Gourd-geous metallic

If bright colors aren’t your desire, a look of neutral hues, wicker and metallics might be the answer. This display is the perfect balance of rustic and elegance for a casual but special dinner. You can use muted stems, like hops, to add freshness and foliage to the table and play up any wicker accents for a rustic feel. To create balance, you can then placed metallic accents at each place setting and use something like a beautiful metallic wheat table runner to add sophistication to an otherwise somewhat simple display. While the pumpkins I use are made of fiberglass, this is an easy one to DIY with a bit of gold paint and a few mini pumpkins if that is more your style.

It’s a blue Thanksgiving

Recently, I partnered with a local remodeling company to make over a dining room in one of their newly renovated properties. I wanted to do something a little unexpected that would complement a light, bright space. I love pairing white with blue at all times of the year (chinoiserie is timeless!), so I sidestepped traditional fall colors and played up crisp lines with soft, neutral linens and textures. Dark wood can add such a beautiful contrast to the display.