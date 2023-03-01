Doctor Visiting And Talking With Senior Male Patient In Hospital Bed

A doctor visits with a patient at a hospice care facility. 

 Getty Images.

Patients spending the end of their lives in for-profit hospices receive substantially worse care than those who are in nonprofit hospices, a new study claims.

To come to that conclusion, RAND Corp. researchers analyzed surveys completed by people whose loved ones had spent time in more than 3,100 hospices throughout the country.

